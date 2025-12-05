IndiGo cancellations continue: Latest updates on delays, DGCA action

IndiGo has faced one of the most severe operational disruptions in its history. Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed across India, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. According to PTI, the airline cancelled around 550 domestic and international flights on Thursday.

The airline has attributed the chaos to miscalculations in crew planning after the implementation of new pilot duty-time regulations. Amid mounting public outrage and regulatory concern, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stepped in and demanded immediate remedial action. IndiGo has now committed to stabilising operations, but the coming weeks remain critical as passengers and regulators watch closely.

What are the latest developments in IndiGo’s cancellations and delays? 1. Over 400 flights cancelled today, passengers remain stranded IndiGo cancelled over 400 flights on Friday, with many more facing long delays across multiple airports, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and frustrated. More than 220 flights were cancelled in Delhi alone, while Bengaluru saw cancellations of over 100 flights. In Hyderabad, nearly 90 flights were grounded, with disruptions also reported at other major airports. Across the country, many travellers remain stuck, facing long waits, diverted flights or sudden cancellations with little notice. 2. What has IndiGo said to passengers amid the disruption? In a statement and a post on its X account, IndiGo expressed regret over the widespread disruption. The airline apologised to customers and stakeholders, said its teams were working with regulators and airport operators to reduce cascading delays, and urged passengers to check the latest flight status before travelling.

3. Why has the DGCA stepped in, and what has it asked IndiGo to do? Following hundreds of flight cancellations over two to three days, DGCA convened a review meeting with IndiGo leadership and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The regulator criticised the airline’s planning failures and directed it to submit a comprehensive disruption-management plan. DGCA also ordered increased manpower for passenger handling and real-time monitoring of IndiGo’s network to prevent further disruption. During the meeting, the Civil Aviation Minister reportedly expressed displeasure over the airline’s handling of the crisis. 4. When does IndiGo say operations will fully normalise? The airline has told the DGCA that it will start scaling down operations from December 8 and expects “normalised and stable” flight operations by February 10, 2026. As part of the recovery plan, IndiGo said additional cancellations may continue for the next two to three days while schedules are realigned.