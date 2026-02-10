DGCA launches safety audit of 14 charter operators; inspections under way

On January 28, Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft -- registration number VT-SSK -- was operating a non-scheduled charter flight from Mumbai to Baramati when it crashed while attempting a second landing approach.
VSR Ventures is not part of the Special Safety Audit Plan Phase-1 and is being audited separately by a six-member team of the DGCA. The regulator has asked the team to submit VSR’s audit report by February 15.
On February 2, the DGCA issued an order identifying a set of operators for inspection in the first phase to check compliance with airworthiness and operational requirements. These include Air Charter Services, A R Airways, Arrow Aircrafts Sales & Charters, Chipsan Aviation and Deccan Charters. The list also includes Global Vectra Helicorp, Indo Pacific Aviation, India FlySafe Aviation, Karnavati Aviation and state-owned helicopter operator Pawan Hans.