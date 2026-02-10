Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA launches safety audit of 14 charter operators; inspections under way

DGCA launches safety audit of 14 charter operators; inspections under way

DGCA has launched a special safety audit of 14 charter operators, with field inspections underway and the first phase of the exercise expected to be completed by February 25

DGCA
premium
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is auditing 14 charter flight operators as part of a special safety oversight exercise, according to an order issued by the regulator. It stated that the field inspections were underway and the first phase was expected to be completed by February 25.
 
The exercise, titled ‘Special Safety Audit Plan 2026 – Phase 1’, was ordered on February 2 and inspections began on February 9. The wide-ranging audit comes in the aftermath of the plane crash in Baramati on January 28 in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died. The charter flight was operated by Delhi-based non-scheduled operator VSR Ventures.
 
On January 28, Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft -- registration number VT-SSK -- was operating a non-scheduled charter flight from Mumbai to Baramati when it crashed while attempting a second landing approach.
 
VSR Ventures is not part of the Special Safety Audit Plan Phase-1 and is being audited separately by a six-member team of the DGCA. The regulator has asked the team to submit VSR’s audit report by February 15.
 
On February 2, the DGCA issued an order identifying a set of operators for inspection in the first phase to check compliance with airworthiness and operational requirements. These include Air Charter Services, A R Airways, Arrow Aircrafts Sales & Charters, Chipsan Aviation and Deccan Charters. The list also includes Global Vectra Helicorp, Indo Pacific Aviation, India FlySafe Aviation, Karnavati Aviation and state-owned helicopter operator Pawan Hans.
 
In addition, DGCA teams were inspecting Rajas Aerosports and Adventures (Aero Safari), Redbird Airways, Reliance Commercial Dealers and Zest Aviation.
 
According to the February 2 order, the regulator had constituted separate audit teams for each operator, comprising deputy directors, assistant directors, flight operations inspectors and senior flight operations inspectors, to conduct the inspections of the aforementioned 14 charter flight operators.
 
The DGCA has directed the audit teams to submit their final reports to its headquarters within 10 days of completing inspections. The findings are expected to highlight any safety gaps or non-compliance issues, following which the regulator may take further action.
 
The audit is part of the DGCA’s broader effort to tighten safety oversight and standardise operational practices across the charter and private aviation segment.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airlines' cumulative losses stand at ₹5,289.73 cr in FY25: Govt data

Private mini aircraft crashes in Karnataka, both occupants eject out

Premium

AERA should have own appellate tribunal, says IATA's Sheldon Hee

Air India's transformation is like 'Day 5 morning of Test match': CEO

AI probes crew actions in fuel-switch incident on London-B'luru flight

Topics :DGCAIndia Aviationforeign charter planesPlanes

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story