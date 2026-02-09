Airlines' cumulative losses stand at ₹5,289.73 cr in FY25: Govt data

The cumulative loss of Indian airlines stood at ₹5,289.73 crore in the last financial year, with Air India Group alone accounting for ₹9,808.12 crore of the total loss, according to official data.

Out of the 11 operators, 4 had reported profit -- IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air and IndiaOne Air.

The data was provided as part of a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

In 2024-25, Air India and Air India Express recorded a loss of ₹3,975.75 crore and ₹5,832.37 crore, respectively while Akasa Air reported a loss of ₹1,986.25 crore.