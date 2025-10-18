Major fire breaks out at Dhaka airport, flight operations suspended

A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday afternoon, leading to the suspension of all flight operations.

The blaze started around 2:30 pm in the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored. Airport Executive Director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident around 3:45 pm and said emergency teams were working to bring the situation under control, according to local media reports.