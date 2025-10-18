Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Major fire breaks out at Dhaka airport, flight operations suspended

Major fire breaks out at Dhaka airport, flight operations suspended

The blaze started around 2:30 pm in the airport's cargo village, where imported goods are stored

Fire breaks out at Cargo Village of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal Airport
Photo: X/ PTI
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday afternoon, leading to the suspension of all flight operations.
 
The blaze started around 2:30 pm in the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored. Airport Executive Director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident around 3:45 pm and said emergency teams were working to bring the situation under control, according to local media reports.
 
 
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said units from the Bangladesh Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Bangladesh Air Force were jointly battling the fire. The Bangladesh Navy has also joined the operation, media outlet Prothom Alo reported.
 
Authorities have suspended all flight operations from the airport while firefighting efforts continue. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not yet been determined.

fire safety airport Dhaka Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

