Air India, IndiGo resume West Asia, Europe flights amid easing restrictions

Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo announced on Tuesday that their international operations to West Asia and Europe are progressively returning to normal, following the easing of regional airspace restrictions.

Air India stated it would resume flights to parts of the Middle East from June 24, with most services in the region expected to be restored by June 25.

“Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the United States and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity,” the airline posted on X.

"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the United States and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity," the airline posted on X.

The airline cautioned that some flights could still face delays or cancellations due to the knock-on effects of earlier disruptions and rerouting. "We are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity. Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time," it added. IndiGo says Gulf operations stable but rerouting continues IndiGo also confirmed that its Gulf-region operations had stabilised. "The flight operations into, out of, and through the Gulf countries have stabilised and are operating as scheduled," the airline said. However, it warned that restrictions over Iranian airspace remain, potentially resulting in extended flight durations. "Some flights may take alternate routes, which could result in longer travel times. We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates," IndiGo advised.