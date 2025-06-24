Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Navi Mumbai airport to start charging user development fee from passengers

Navi Mumbai airport to start charging user development fee from passengers

The user development fee will be levied on an ad-hoc basis by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority that has been approved for the financial year 2025-2026

airport, tourists, passengers
The report suggests that NMIA has previously suggested a user development fee of ₹840 and ₹1,500, along with additional taxes, for each departing domestic and international passenger, respectively | Representative image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Passengers flying out of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will now have to pay a ‘user development fee’ of ₹620 for domestic journeys and ₹1,225 for international journeys. For disembarking passengers, the UDF will be ₹270 and ₹525 for domestic and international flights, respectively, news agency PTI reported.
 
The user development fee (UDF) will be levied on an ad-hoc basis by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and has been approved for the financial year 2025-2026. AERA mentioned, “It has been decided to allow levying ad-hoc UDF as an interim measure till March 31, 2026, or till final determination of regular tariff, whichever is earlier.”
 
The order further said, “The revenue to be collected by NMIAL on an ad-hoc basis in the interim period shall be accounted for by the authority during the regular tariff determination exercise of NMIA.”
 
According to a report by The Times of India, at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the standalone UDF for departing passengers currently stands at ₹207 for each domestic passenger and ₹726 for each international passenger, along with the additional charges. 
 
The report suggests that NMIA has previously suggested a user development fee of ₹840 and ₹1,500, along with additional taxes, for each departing domestic and international passenger, respectively.
 
On Feb 7, 2025, NMIA Pvt Ltd submitted a multi-year tariff proposal for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airport operator has also indicated that the commercial operations at NMIA are expected to begin by August 2025. The first control period will span from August 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.
 
The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) submitted the details related to the master plan, concession requirements, and traffic projections, among others. The order also stated that operations at NMIA will begin in the next few months, with a capacity of 20 million annually by building phases-I and II together. The passenger capacity is likely to expand to 50 million annually by FY30, by when phase-III is expected to be completed. Phases-IV and V will see the capacity increasing to 70 million and 90 million per annum, respectively.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

Bird hit forces Air India to cancel Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Sunday flight

Airlines weigh Mideast cancellations after US strikes leave many stranded

Premium

Days on, Ahmedabad plane crash weighs heavy on minds of pilots, crew

DGCA launches comprehensive special audit plan to end siloed safety checks

Topics :Navi Mumbai international airportMumbai airportChhatrapati Shivaji International AirportBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story