Navi Mumbai airport to start charging user development fee from passengers

Passengers flying out of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will now have to pay a ‘user development fee’ of ₹620 for domestic journeys and ₹1,225 for international journeys. For disembarking passengers, the UDF will be ₹270 and ₹525 for domestic and international flights, respectively, news agency PTI reported.

The user development fee (UDF) will be levied on an ad-hoc basis by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and has been approved for the financial year 2025-2026. AERA mentioned, “It has been decided to allow levying ad-hoc UDF as an interim measure till March 31, 2026, or till final determination of regular tariff, whichever is earlier.”

The order further said, “The revenue to be collected by NMIAL on an ad-hoc basis in the interim period shall be accounted for by the authority during the regular tariff determination exercise of NMIA.” ALSO READ: AERA sets new tariffs, differential UDF for intl flyers from Mumbai airport According to a report by The Times of India, at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the standalone UDF for departing passengers currently stands at ₹207 for each domestic passenger and ₹726 for each international passenger, along with the additional charges. The report suggests that NMIA has previously suggested a user development fee of ₹840 and ₹1,500, along with additional taxes, for each departing domestic and international passenger, respectively.