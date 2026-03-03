From border queues to $200K jets: Here's how the rich are exiting West Asia

The conflict triggered by the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran has left many travellers and expats stranded across parts of West Asia, with the wealthy leaving no stone unturned to secure a way out of the region. This has led to charter flight prices surging to as high as $200,000, reported Business Insider.

The strikes, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggered immediate retaliation from Tehran. Iranian forces launched missiles at targets in Israel and US military bases across the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and other Gulf states.

The attacks have reportedly caused damage to airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, forcing authorities to temporarily halt operations. Meanwhile, other countries in the region, including Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, have also imposed airspace restrictions amid escalating security concerns, disrupting flights and regional connectivity.

Private jets, road trips and rising costs

Amid the uncertainty, affluent residents and travellers have been seeking private charters, chauffeured drives and even enduring hours-long waits at border crossings, with many willing to pay hefty sums to secure a safe and swift exit.

Glenn Phillips, a PR and advertising manager at global charter firm Air Charter Services, told Business Insider that a shrinking number of aircraft are both willing and able to operate flights to and from the region. This has led many wealthy travellers to undertake hours-long road journeys to reach Oman or Saudi Arabia — two countries with less disrupted airspace.

According to the report, wait times at border crossings are increasing due to long queues and tighter security checks.

Charter flight prices have surged amid the regional disruption, with costs reaching as high as $200,000, according to Jay Smedley, owner of luxury concierge firm Dubai Key, as quoted by Business Insider. Ameerh Naran, Chief Executive Officer of Vimana Private Jets, said flights to Europe can cost even more.

An industry insider told the publication that the spike in demand appears to be driven more by precaution than panic, with travellers prioritising speed and certainty of departure over aircraft type or traditional preferences.

Relief flights from the region

Several countries, including India, have urged their citizens to leave the region in view of the conflict.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has planned to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded in the region. Air India Express said it would resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting March 3, with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappally. Akasa Air also said it would operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and 4 following a comprehensive safety review.