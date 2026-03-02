West Asia crisis: 357 flights cancelled on Monday but flights slowly resume

About 357 flights were cancelled on Monday amid the turmoil in the West Asia, though operations began gradually resuming by evening with stranded Indian aircraft returning home and select carriers announcing a limited restart of services.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on X on Monday night that it continued to closely monitor the situation in the West Asia region to facilitate relief for passengers. “Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled,” the ministry said.

MoCA added that it was closely tracking passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances were addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other stakeholders, it noted.

Industry executives said several Indian aircraft that had been stranded at airports across the Gulf over the past two days were now returning to India as airspace restrictions eased in phases. The disruption followed strikes carried out by the US and Israel on Iran last Saturday, triggering a fresh conflict in the region and leading to precautionary suspensions and rerouting of flights by multiple carriers. In a statement on X, Emirates said it would begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified,” the airline said.