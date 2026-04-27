High costs, connectivity major issues at Noida airport: IndiGo, Air India

The airline said peak-hour slots — the most in-demand departure and arrival timings — would take time to build up at Noida because most passengers are still located closer to the Delhi airport.
It also said higher yields, or better fares per passenger, depend on the maturity and profile of the catchment area, referring to the population and business base around the airport. "Thus, until adequate and convenient ground connectivity is established, such corporate traffic will still choose to travel out of the Delhi airport," it stated.
Air India further said costs remain a key concern, with airlines likely to deploy aircraft on routes where they can achieve better operational efficiency. “These issues can be seen at Navi Mumbai (NMIA), where the higher aeronautical tariffs hinder the rate of growth and delay the airport meeting its potential,” the airline added.