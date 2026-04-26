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Swiss flight aborts take-off in Delhi after engine fire, five injured

Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborts take-off after engine fire in Delhi; passengers evacuated safely, five injured, airport operations unaffected

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport
Airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said a 'full emergency was declared', which refers to the highest level of alert for airport rescue and firefighting services
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
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A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines flight aborted takeoff after one of its engines caught fire at Delhi airport during the early hours of Sunday, triggering a full emergency and the evacuation of all onboard. Four passengers and a crew member were injured in the incident.
 
The incident occurred shortly after 1 am on flight LX147, when “an issue occurred with one of the engines during takeoff,” the airline said. The crew aborted the takeoff and decided “as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft”.
 
The plane involved was an Airbus A330, a wide-body aircraft used for long-haul flights, carrying 228 passengers, four infants, and 13 crew members.
 
Airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said a “full emergency was declared,” which refers to the highest level of alert for airport rescue and firefighting services, and added that “all prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated.” Airport operations remained unaffected, DIAL added.
 
Swiss said four passengers remain in hospital, with its staff “on site and closely supporting them.” A cabin crew member suffered a sprained ankle, while the rest of the crew were unharmed.
 
The airline acknowledged an earlier discrepancy in injury numbers, saying it had initially reported six injured passengers but later corrected the figure to four, as two were uninjured accompanying persons.
 
“We are determined to fully understand what led to this incident,” the airline said, adding that it was working to identify the cause of the engine problem.
 
Swiss has set up a task force to handle the situation, and has arranged hotel stays and alternative flights for affected passengers. “We deeply regret this,” the airline said, referring to the disruption and distress caused.
 
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Topics :Delhi airportaviation safetyaircraftsDelhi International Airport

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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