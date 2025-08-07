Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

Unlike current CPL training, MPL focuses on airline-specific, simulator-led, multi-crew operations from the outset through integrated airline partnerships

DGCA
The aviation regulator has set up an eight-member committee to formulate a regulatory and training framework to enable MPL implementation in India.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has begun formal groundwork for introducing the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL), a modern alternative to the traditional commercial pilot licence (CPL), which is increasingly used worldwide, reported news agency ANI.
 
The aviation regulator has set up an eight-member committee to formulate a regulatory and training framework to enable MPL implementation in India.
 

Focus on airline-led, simulator-based training

 
The MPL training model differs from India’s conventional CPL pathway, which requires 200 hours of solo flying before airline onboarding. Instead, MPL centres on airline-specific operations, starting with simulator-based training and direct airline partnerships.
 
According to a report by The Times of India, the MPL process would involve:
 
  • Around 70 hours of flying in small training aircraft
  • 140–160 hours of full-flight simulator instruction
  • A final phase of in-airline training on the specific aircraft the pilot will operate
 
The new training model is designed to produce type-rated pilots tailored for airline operations, reducing the gap between licence acquisition and cockpit readiness.

Committee composition and mandate

 
The DGCA order dated July 25 names Sanjay K Brahmane, Joint Director General at DGCA, as the committee chair. Members include representatives from the regulator, commercial airlines, and approved Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).
 
The panel has been tasked with developing a regulatory, operational, and training roadmap in line with ICAO Annex 1 and Doc 9868 (PANS-TRG).
 

Key areas of focus:

  • Regulatory reform and licensing standards
  • Simulator-based curriculum development
  • Airline-ATO collaboration models
  • Competency-based assessment protocols
  • International benchmarking and stakeholder consultation
 
The committee is expected to submit its final report within three months, though extensions may be considered, ANI reported.
 

Follows policy shift to broaden pilot eligibility

 
The MPL initiative comes on the heels of another proposed reform by DGCA to expand pilot training eligibility beyond science stream students. The regulator had earlier announced that students from arts and commerce streams may soon be allowed to pursue commercial pilot training, provided they pass Class 12 and clear medical and aptitude tests.
 
This potential widening of eligibility criteria, alongside the MPL framework, reflects DGCA’s push to modernise India’s aviation training systems to match global standards.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

