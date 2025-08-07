DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has begun formal groundwork for introducing the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL), a modern alternative to the traditional commercial pilot licence (CPL), which is increasingly used worldwide, reported news agency ANI.

The aviation regulator has set up an eight-member committee to formulate a regulatory and training framework to enable MPL implementation in India.

Focus on airline-led, simulator-based training

The MPL training model differs from India’s conventional CPL pathway, which requires 200 hours of solo flying before airline onboarding. Instead, MPL centres on airline-specific operations, starting with simulator-based training and direct airline partnerships.

According to a report by The Times of India, the MPL process would involve: Around 70 hours of flying in small training aircraft

140–160 hours of full-flight simulator instruction

A final phase of in-airline training on the specific aircraft the pilot will operate The new training model is designed to produce type-rated pilots tailored for airline operations, reducing the gap between licence acquisition and cockpit readiness. ALSO READ: Aviation watchdog DGCA finds 263 lapses at Indian airlines in annual audit Committee composition and mandate The DGCA order dated July 25 names Sanjay K Brahmane, Joint Director General at DGCA, as the committee chair. Members include representatives from the regulator, commercial airlines, and approved Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).

The panel has been tasked with developing a regulatory, operational, and training roadmap in line with ICAO Annex 1 and Doc 9868 (PANS-TRG). Key areas of focus: Regulatory reform and licensing standards

Simulator-based curriculum development

Airline-ATO collaboration models

Competency-based assessment protocols

International benchmarking and stakeholder consultation The committee is expected to submit its final report within three months, though extensions may be considered, ANI reported. Follows policy shift to broaden pilot eligibility The MPL initiative comes on the heels of another proposed reform by DGCA to expand pilot training eligibility beyond science stream students. The regulator had earlier announced that students from arts and commerce streams may soon be allowed to pursue commercial pilot training, provided they pass Class 12 and clear medical and aptitude tests.