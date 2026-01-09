IndiGo, Air India likely to remain dominant in Indian skies till 2030

Industry estimates show that the overall commercial fleet in India will hit around 1,300-1,350 by 2030. This primarily means that IndiGo’s share would go down marginally by 4 percentage points, which will be mostly gained by the Air India group. Yet together they will still control nearly 85 per cent of the market. The only difference is that Akasa could emerge as a possible third player if it continues to take deliveries as planned and also reduces its growing losses. Akasa could have more than 10 per cent share of the country’s total fleet by 2030 — a level where it can become a viable airline.