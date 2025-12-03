IndiGo cancellations show failure of resource planning: Pilots' body ALPA

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Wednesday said the operational disruptions at IndiGo due to crew issues point to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, and claimed that there could also be an effort to pressurise regulator DGCA to dilute the new flight duty time limitation norms.

IndiGo on Wednesday said there have been significant operational disruptions due to a multitude of factors, including Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) issues.

Sources said the airline cancelled more than 100 flights on Wednesday.

"The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new FDTL norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," ALPA said in a statement.