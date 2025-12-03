IndiGo cancellations show failure of resource planning: Pilots' body ALPA

Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Wednesday said the operational disruptions at IndiGo due to crew issues point to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, and claimed that there could also be an effort to pressurise regulator DGCA to dilute the new flight duty time limitation norms.
IndiGo on Wednesday said there have been significant operational disruptions due to a multitude of factors, including Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) issues.
Sources said the airline cancelled more than 100 flights on Wednesday.
"The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new FDTL norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," ALPA said in a statement.
The second phase of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which provides for increased rest period and a lesser number of night landings, came into effect from November 1, after the first phase was implemented from July 1. The norms came into force after a prolonged delay, as airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, were initially not fully in favour.
"This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain," ALPA said.
The pilots' grouping also urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to actively consider the adequacy of pilots available with an airline while granting slots and approving their schedules in the spirit of transitioning to the recent concept of Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app