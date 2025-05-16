Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

Following the revocation of Celebi Aviation’s security clearance by India’s aviation security regulator, Mumbai airport operator MIAL has temporarily handed over ground handling duties to Indo Thai Airport Services and will soon float a tender to appoint a permanent service provider.

The tendering process will be concluded within three months, said Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Istanbul-headquartered Celebi was operating at nine airports in India, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the company’s security clearance, citing national security concerns. In response, Celebi stated that only 35 per cent of its ownership is held by Turkish individuals, while the remaining 65 per cent is owned by international institutional investors.

MIAL on Friday said it has appointed Indo Thai Airport Services as the interim ground handler for a period of three months. Indo Thai is a certified ground handler currently operating at nine airports across India. “To enable a smooth and stable transition of ground handling services from Celebi NAS Airport Services at CSMIA, a joint meeting was held with all affected airlines,” MIAL said in a statement on Thursday. The company assured stakeholders that ground handling operations at Mumbai airport will remain unaffected and that there will be no disruption to services. All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA will be transferred to Indo Thai on the same terms and conditions of employment. In addition, Indo Thai will lease Celebi’s ground handling equipment to ensure operational continuity.