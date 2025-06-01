IndiGo on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus to order 30 additional A350-900 widebody aircraft, aiming to expand its long-haul network over the next decade. According to aviation industry sources, the order is estimated to be worth around $5 billion.

In April last year, the airline had ordered 30 A350-900 widebody planes from Airbus. The April 2024 order was the very first time that India's largest carrier had placed an order for wide body planes.

During the April 2024 order, it was revealed that IndiGo had the option to increase the wide body plane order to 100 planes.