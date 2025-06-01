Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing for major aircraft order

Tata Group's Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft order including some 200 extra single-aisle planes, topping up a mammoth deal in 2023 as the former state carrier pursues a multi-billion revamp, industry sources said.

The order discussions, which two of the sources said could involve hundreds of airplanes in total spread across various sizes, expand on previously reported discussions for a further batch of large wide-body aircraft, they told Reuters.

Air India, Boeing and Airbus all declined comment.

Word of a potential new blockbuster order from India's flag carrier emerged as global airline bosses gathered in the world's fastest-growing aviation market for an industry summit to be addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.