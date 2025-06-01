Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing for major aircraft order

Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing for major aircraft order

Air India placed a then-record order for 470 planes from both suppliers in 2023 and another 100 Airbus jets last year

Air India
The back-to-back plane orders come at a time when aircraft manufacturers are scrambling with supply chain issues leading to severe delays in aircraft delivery and a looming jet shortage. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Group's Air India is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a major new aircraft order including some 200 extra single-aisle planes, topping up a mammoth deal in 2023 as the former state carrier pursues a multi-billion revamp, industry sources said.

The order discussions, which two of the sources said could involve hundreds of airplanes in total spread across various sizes, expand on previously reported discussions for a further batch of large wide-body aircraft, they told Reuters.

Air India, Boeing and Airbus all declined comment.

Word of a potential new blockbuster order from India's flag carrier emerged as global airline bosses gathered in the world's fastest-growing aviation market for an industry summit to be addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Air India placed a then-record order for 470 planes from both suppliers in 2023 and another 100 Airbus jets last year. 

The back-to-back plane orders come at a time when aircraft manufacturers are scrambling with supply chain issues leading to severe delays in aircraft delivery and a looming jet shortage.

Getting new planes is crucial for Air India, which has suffered from years of under-investment under government ownership and is now undertaking an ambitious modernisation plan to recapture market share lost to global rivals.

The exact number of narrowbody jets under the new order was not immediately clear but two sources put it in the hundreds and one said it involved a provisional total of 200 narrow-body planes, which are the workhorse of aviation fleets worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo places firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus

Emirates chief slams planemaker 'hand-wringing' over supply chain woes

Indian aviation market emerging stronger, says IATA's Amitabh Khosla

Airline industry benefiting from lower oil price: IATA head Willie Walsh

IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

Topics :Air IndiaAirbusBoeing

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story