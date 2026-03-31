IndiGo names Willie Walsh as CEO: List of foreign chiefs at Indian airlines

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Tuesday announced Willie Walsh as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking another high-profile foreign appointment in the country’s aviation sector.

Walsh, who is currently Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will step down from his role by July 31. He is expected to take charge at IndiGo in early August. He previously served as chief of British Airways and later led International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns airlines such as Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling, and Level.

ALSO READ: IndiGo appoints former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO His appointment adds to a growing list of foreign executives leading Indian carriers. At Air India, Campbell Wilson, a New Zealand national and former Singapore Airlines executive, has been at the helm since 2022. IndiGo itself had in 2022 brought in a Dutch airline executive, Pieter Elbers, to lead the airline. Elbers served as the chief of the Netherlands' flag carrier airline, KLM. He resigned earlier this month due to personal reasons.