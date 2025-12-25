Adani-promoted Navi Mumbai airport kicks off commercial flight operations

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday began commercial operations, with its first passenger flights taking off and landing on the same morning.

The first arrival was an IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, which landed at 8:00 am. The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute, a traditional gesture used to mark special milestones in aviation.

Initially, the facility will operate for 12 hours, between 8 am and 8 pm, with up to 24 scheduled daily departures to 13 destinations and the capability to manage up to 10 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per hour, the report said. The airport plans to move towards full 24-hour operations from February next year.

The foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport was laid in 2018 and it was inaugurated on October 8 this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navi Mumbai airport to handle 20 mn passengers

The design of the airport is inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus. The first of the airport’s five planned phases has been built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. The airport covers 1,160 hectares and, in the first phase, will have one terminal and one runway. It will be able to handle 20 million passengers every year.

Once all five phases are completed, the airport is expected to serve up to 90 million passengers annually. It will also have dedicated cargo terminals and multiple transport connections.