Home / Industry / Aviation / News / After IndiGo crisis, Centre clears two new airlines to lift competition

After IndiGo crisis, Centre clears two new airlines to lift competition

The Centre has granted NOCs to two new airlines amid efforts to boost competition and avoid repeat disruptions following the cancellation of over 4,000 IndiGo flights earlier this month

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naid
Naidu said encouraging new airlines remains a key focus of the ministry, noting that Indian aviation is among the world’s fastest-growing markets. (Photo: X/@RamMNK)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As the Indian aviation industry recovers from the recent IndiGo crisis, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said the government has cleared the way for two new airlines.
 
"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the no objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week," Naidu said in a post on X.
 
Naidu said encouraging new airlines remains a key focus of the ministry, noting that Indian aviation is among the world’s fastest-growing markets. "Schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers like Star Air, India One Air, Fly91, etc to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth," he added.
 
The move comes against the backdrop of recent disruptions in the aviation sector caused by the cancellation of over 4,000 IndiGo flights between December 1 to 9, mainly due to difficulties in the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The budget carrier is currently facing multiple investigations and flight reductions due to the chaos.
 
It also comes as part of the Centre's damage control measures to avoid recurrence of a similar situation in future. During the crisis, Naidu informed Parliament that the Centre has been continuously working to encourage competition in the aviation sector.
 
"We have envisioned the demand to be growing at such a rate that we want to have more airlines in the picture... The demand that India is creating today, we need to have five big airlines, and that has been the effort from the ministry to encourage more airlines to join the industry," Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha.
 
His statement and the latest move highlight the importance of competition in a sector currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India, which together account for about 85 per cent of the market, according to Finshots.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

IndiGo permitted to operate 5 Turkey-leased B737 planes till Mar 2026: DGCA

Premium

Datanomics: Staff behaviour is a small but steady irritant in air travel

97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

Topics :civil aviation sectorCivil Aviation MinistryairlinesIndiGo crisisBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story