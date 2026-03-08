'Safer environment, equal opportunities': DGCA on International Women's Day

Women have made great inroads in the civil aviation industry, with the regulatory body providing equal opportunity and a work-friendly environment to encourage more women's participation, an official said on the occasion of the International Women's Day 2026, which is observed on March 8.

This global event celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements while serving as a call to action for gender equality.

Deputy Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ekta Agrawal told ANI, "... I am very satisfied and lucky to be in this organisation... When we joined the DGCA, we hardly saw any women here... We have good leadership skills and good maintenance skills... For every woman officer here, their family has been their backbone... We are not at all discriminated..."

Chief Flight Operations Inspector, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Shweta Singh, said that they provide training to girls to maintain equilibrium between professional demands and personal life. "I have been inspired by a lot of senior professionals and mentors who have a lot of emphasis on safety.... Women in themselves are very professional by nature.... We are giving equal opportunities based on merit and transparency... We have encouraged a lot of women to work with us, making the work environment safer, so that they can just walk in and work in aviation and encourage a lot of other people to do that... We mentor girls on how to have a work-life balance...," Singh told ANI.