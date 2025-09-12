Home / Industry / Aviation / News / SpiceJet Q400 aircraft loses wheel after take-off, lands safely in Mumbai

SpiceJet Q400 aircraft loses wheel after take-off, lands safely in Mumbai

A SpiceJet aircraft's wheel fell off after take-off from Kandla airport on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to sources.

Spicejet
Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally, the airline said.

Sources said the aircraft made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

A Q400 aircraft has six tyres.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai airport Kandla Port SpiceJet

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

