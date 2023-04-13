Home / Industry / Banking / After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder

After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder

The chain from detection to redressal is a long and tangled one

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
Premium
After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :Bank fraudsfinancial scamsNBFCs

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Also Read

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data

Indian investigations helped reduce crypto scams in Austria: Andreas Holzer

TMS Ep400: SC on bank frauds, rising interest rate, markets, municipal bond

Spike in frauds cost insurers $6 billion annually, says Deloitte survey

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth

UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India

Better net interest margins likely to help bottom line of banks in Q4

HDFC Bank's advances rise 17% YoY to Rs 16 trillion; deposits up 21%

Capital adequacy ratio norms enforcement for UCBs advanced to FY23-end

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story