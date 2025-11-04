Bank holiday on 5th November 2025: Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional holidays, banks in several Indian states and Union Territories will observe a midweek break on Wednesday, November 5. There are 11 bank holidays in November, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

In addition to the usual weekend holidays, banks will also be closed on public and regional holidays in all states and UTs. According to RBI regulations, banks are closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Checking holiday dates before visiting a local bank may help you avoid any inconvenience.

State-wise bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

- Chandigarh

- Uttarakhand

- Telangana

- Arunachal Pradesh

- Rajasthan

- Jammu and Kashmir

- Uttar Pradesh

- Mizoram

- Maharashtra

- Madhya Pradesh

- Odisha

- Nagaland

- West Bengal

- New Delhi

- Chhattisgarh

- Jharkhand

- Himachal Pradesh.

Banking Services on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Customers can still use digital platforms to access necessary financial services even as bank offices close physically. Users will be able to transfer money, pay bills, and check account balances without any disruptions thanks to the regular operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking, mobile banking, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

However, during the holiday, services that need to be performed in person, like making big cash deposits, clearing checks, and issuing demand drafts, will not be accessible. To prevent any disruption during this bank holiday, account holders are encouraged to schedule their financial activity appropriately. Customers will be able to handle their financial transactions with ease if the in-person banking criteria are fulfilled before the closure.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2025

• November 6: Banks will stay shut in Bihar and Meghalaya due to the Nongkrem Dance Festival and the Bihar Legislative Assembly general elections.

• November 7: Meghalaya will mark a bank holiday for the Wangala Festival.

November 8: Karnataka banks will be shut on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

