Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Check latest bank deals, estimated repayments

Most Indians take loans to buy cars and even a small difference in rates can change their monthly repayments. According to the latest data from Paisabazaar.com, several public sector banks are offering car loans at rates below 8 per cent to make repayments more affordable.
Best car loan rates right now
UCO Bank offers the most competitive starting rate at 7.60 per cent, translating into the lowest equated monthly instalment (EMI) of Rs 10,043. Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab & Sind Bank have rates in the 7.80–7.85 per cent bracket, keeping monthly repayments just above Rs 10,067 for a Rs 5 lakh loan.
At these levels, car loans are cheaper than many personal loans.
EMI snapshot
For a Rs 5-lakh loan with a tenure of five years, here’s how the math works out:
- At 7.60 per cent, EMI is about Rs 10,043 per month
- At 7.70 per cent, EMI rises slightly to Rs 10,067 per month
- At 7.80 per cent, EMI is around Rs 10,090 per month
Loans priced closer to 12 per cent push EMI beyond Rs 11,000. A gap of nearly Rs 1,000 per month can make a material difference in affordability. Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool
Processing fee waivers add to savings
While interest rates matter most, borrowers should also check the processing fee. Canara Bank is offering a 100 per cent waiver until 30 September 2025 under its retail loan festival, while IDBI Bank has announced zero processing fee until the same date.
Such waivers can save borrowers anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 upfront. In some cases, processing charges go as high as Rs 15,000, depending on the bank and loan size.
Bottom line
With public sector banks leading the charge, car buyers this festive season can secure attractive loans at sub-8 per cent rates. Choosing the right lender not only lowers monthly EMIs but also reduces upfront costs. Borrowers are advised to compare both interest rates and processing fees before signing up.