Indian companies have raised Rs 613 cr in overseas debt in FY26 so far

Indian companies have raised Rs 613 crore through overseas borrowings via bonds in FY26 so far (July 2025), which includes convertible bonds and dollar bonds. Of this, Rs 485.81 crore was through convertible bonds, and the rest Rs 127.35 crore through dollar bonds. In FY25, these companies raised over Rs 60,000 crore through debt overseas borrowing while in FY24 they raised Rs 45,000 crore.