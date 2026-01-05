Bank of Maharashtra posts 20% loan growth in Q3, deposits rise 15.3%

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has registered a total credit growth of 19.61 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion in the October-December quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 2.29 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, the BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The total credit also includes Rs 1.02 trillion corporate credit, while RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances of Rs 1.71 trillion during the quarter, it said.

The Pune-headquartered public sector lender reported a 15.3 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.22 trillion in the reporting quarter against Rs 2.79 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.