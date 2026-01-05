Bank of Maharashtra posts 20% loan growth in Q3, deposits rise 15.3%

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has registered a total credit growth of 19.61 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion in the October-December quarter.
The outstanding credit was Rs 2.29 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, the BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The total credit also includes Rs 1.02 trillion corporate credit, while RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances of Rs 1.71 trillion during the quarter, it said.
The Pune-headquartered public sector lender reported a 15.3 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.22 trillion in the reporting quarter against Rs 2.79 trillion at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 17.24 per cent to Rs 5.95 trillion compared with Rs 5.08 trillion at the end of December 31, 2024.
During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio rose by 15.93 per cent to Rs 1.59 trillion against Rs 1.37 trillion in the same period of the preceding financial year.
