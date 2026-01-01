Treasury income under pressure for banks in Q3 as yields stay elevated

Government bond yields hardened in December, despite the RBI’s 25 bp policy repo rate cut and the announcement of large open market operations (OMOs) aimed at easing liquidity. Since the December rate cut, the yield on the 10-year government bond has risen 9 bps.

The RBI has announced OMOs worth around ₹3 trillion, which were expected to support demand and help bring down yields. However, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield, which had briefly eased to around 6.52 per cent, has since moved back closer to 6.6 per cent.

“With the easing cycle largely bottomed out and limited space for additional rate cuts, yields are unlikely to soften meaningfully beyond 6.4 per cent, especially in the backdrop of heavy state government borrowings. At the same time, in the absence of any restrictive policy stance, a sharp spike in yields also appears unlikely. The yield on the 10-year bond is expected to trade in a broad range of 6.4–6.8 per cent, with the upper end capped at 6.76–6.8 per cent,” said V R C Reddy, head — treasury, Karur Vysya Bank.