January 2026 bank holidays: Check state-wise closures in India this month

January 2026 bank holidays List: If you’re planning a bank visit in January, it helps to be prepared. While the holiday list for the month isn’t overwhelmingly long, several days throughout January will see banks closed — whether due to national observances, weekly shutdowns, or regional celebrations.

Beyond regular Sundays and scheduled second and fourth Saturdays, some state-specific holidays will affect banking hours. To help you stay organised, here’s a clear breakdown of all the bank holidays in India for January 2026, including nationwide closures, weekly off days and local observances that may impact your branch.

National bank holidays in January 2026

· Republic Day - Monday, January 26

In January, there is just one nationwide holiday. On Republic Day, banks throughout India will be closed. January 1st, a Thursday, is New Year's Day. The day is observed as a holiday in a few states, but not nationally. It is recommended that customers review state-level alerts and check with their respective banks. Weekly bank closures in January 2026 Additionally, the regular banking timetable is applicable. All states are subject to these dates; there are no exceptions. · All Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, 25

· Second Saturday: January 10
· Fourth Saturday: January 24. Regional and state-specific bank holidays in Jan 2026 There are several more holidays in January, but the location of the banks will determine whether they remain closed. Not all of India celebrates these holidays. They are only applicable in areas that state authorities have formally announced. · Wednesday, January 14: Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Lohri / Magh Bihu- Observed across many states under many names.