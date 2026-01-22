Bank unions to go on nationwide strike on Jan 27 over five-day work week

Banking services across the country are likely to be disrupted on January 27, 2026, as nearly eight lakh bank employees and officers will observe a one-day nationwide strike demanding the implementation of a five-day work week in the banking sector.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank employees’ and officers’ organisations — All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

The proposed strike will cover public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks. In a press release, AIBOC said the strike was necessitated due to the delay in government approval for declaring all Saturdays as bank holidays. “The recommendation of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for a five-day work week has been pending with the government for the past two years,” the forum said. The unions said the proposal was part of the memorandum of understanding signed between UFBU and IBA on December 7, 2023, and was subsequently reaffirmed in the settlement and joint note dated March 8, 2024.

Under the proposal, working hours from Monday to Friday would be increased by 40 minutes, while all Saturdays would be declared holidays. Recalling earlier assurances, UFBU said that during the 10th bipartite settlement and 7th joint note in 2015, the government and IBA had agreed to declare the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays, with a commitment to consider the remaining Saturdays later. “Despite repeated assurances, the issue remains unresolved,” the forum said. UFBU also stated that it had deferred a proposed two-day strike on March 24 and 25, 2025, following an assurance from the government that the matter was under active consideration. “Even after this solemn assurance, approval has not been granted, forcing us to intensify our agitation,” the forum said.

The unions said a five-day work week has already been implemented in institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC). They also said central and state government offices, stock exchanges and money and foreign exchange markets function only from Monday to Friday. “Bank employees and officers are highly aggrieved that they alone are being discriminated against,” UFBU said, while appealing to the public to bear with any inconvenience caused due to the strike. It added that alternative banking channels would continue to be available.