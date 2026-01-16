NBFCs seek lower Sarfaesi limit for debt resolution, better harmonisation

“What we have sought is a harmonisation in the threshold so that it helps recovery to smaller borrowers,” an executive with an NBFC said, on condition of anonymity.
The resolution time under Sarfaesi Act is 6-9 months versus three years under the debt recovery tribunals (DRTs). This puts an additional financial burden on NBFCs which is ultimately borne by borrowers as the rate of interest goes up.
According to the RBI’s Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India FY25 (T&P:FY25), provisional data shows that 2,15,709 cases involving ₹1.03 trillion were referred to DRTs. Of this ₹32,466 crore was recovered, reflecting a recovery rate of 31.5 per cent. During the same period, 34,430 cases involving ₹1.29 trillion were referred to DRTs, of which a mere ₹12,363 crore was recovered, at a recovery rate of 9.5 per cent.