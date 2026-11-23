Liquidity in the banking system slipped into deficit on Saturday for the first time since June 29 on the back of GST outflows, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Net liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 12,825 crore on Saturday and Rs 12,479 crore on Sunday, respectively. The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.74 per cent, against Saturday’s close of 5.45 per cent. On Friday, the WACR had settled at 5.27 per cent.

GST payments, due on the 20th of every month, typically lead to an outflow of around Rs 1 trillion from the banking system. Higher government cash balances during tax collection periods also tend to push liquidity into deficit temporarily. The position is expected to improve towards the end of the month as government spending picks up.

The liquidity tightening in the system was reflected in strong demand at the RBI's variable rate repo (VRR) auctions on Monday. In the two-day auction, banks placed bids worth Rs 1.37 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. The RBI accepted Rs 50,003 crore at a cut-off rate of 5.64 per cent and a weighted average rate of 5.65 per cent. In the four-day auction, bids stood at Rs 1.52 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. The central bank allotted Rs 50,005 crore at a cut-off rate of 5.62 per cent and a weighted average rate of 5.63 per cent. Total bids across the two auctions were close to Rs 2.9 trillion, indicating strong demand for short-term funds.

“The RBI will continue with the VRR auctions to keep the WACR within the band,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank. “We will see a reversal of liquidity during the first week of December on the back of government spending,” the person added. Meanwhile, the core liquidity surplus, which excludes the government's cash balance, has declined to around Rs 6.5 trillion from a peak of Rs 14.2 trillion on September 4, said market participants. The decline has been driven by the RBI's foreign exchange market intervention and an increase in currency in circulation. Currency leakage has been sharper this year, with currency in circulation rising by a little over Rs 2.5 trillion between April and November 13, significantly higher than the increase during the corresponding period last year.

“The major drain on liquidity will be currency leakage, which has been very sharp this year compared with last year,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank. The RBI's dollar sales have, however, slowed after its recent measures to curb forward market exposure and provide dollar liquidity to oil marketing companies. Net dollar sales through spot and forward markets stood at around $6.4 billion between October 15 and November 13, compared with $47.9 billion in the period before the FCNR(B) window closed. Market participants said that the core liquidity surplus could decline further to around Rs 2 trillion by March, as currency leakage typically gathers pace in the second half of the financial year. The balance of payments is not expected to be a significant drain, as it generally turns marginally positive in the fourth quarter.