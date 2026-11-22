Punjab National Bank (PNB) may require an additional provision of around ₹5,000 crore upon migration to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework of RBI from April 1, 2027, but the transition is unlikely to have any significant impact on profitability or capital position, the bank's MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said.

The bank had initially estimated an ECL provision requirement of ₹9,000-10,000 crore based on preliminary manual calculations.

However, a detailed assessment using a digital system has brought down the estimated requirement to around ₹8,000 crore, Chandra told PTI in an interview.

The reduction of around ₹1,000-1,500 crore reflects the bank's sound underwriting standards over the past six years, he added.

PNB has already built up floating ECL provisions of ₹2,560 crore and maintained another ₹1,150 crore as a separate provision in its standard assets portfolio, he said, adding that, after adjusting for these provisions, the incremental requirement at the time of migration is expected to be around ₹4,500-5,000 crore. Chandra said the bank has not yet decided whether to absorb the entire additional provision in one go or stagger it over a period of time. "Even if we migrate fully to the ECL framework in the first year itself, the impact on our capital adequacy ratio (CAR) will be around 52-53 basis points. From the current level of around 17.95 per cent, our CAR would still remain at around 17.5 per cent," he said.

The ECL framework, which is scheduled to be implemented from the beginning of next fiscal year, will require banks to make forward-looking provisions for expected credit losses rather than relying primarily on the existing incurred-loss approach. Besides, he said, credit card and cash management services verticals are expected to generate around ₹200 crore each in quarterly profit from the next financial year. The bank has created dedicated digital platforms for three key businesses -- credit cards, supply chain management and cash management services -- each headed by a general manager to drive growth, he said. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening the bank's non-interest income amid anticipated challenges in treasury earnings and loan recoveries, he said.

Chandra said PNB's credit card business, which started in 2008, had a base of around 6.04 lakh cards till March 2025. Following the rollout of its digital platform, the bank added another 5 lakh cards over the subsequent nine months, taking the total base to around 11 lakh. The bank has also launched its premium PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura, which has attracted 27,140 customers so far. PNB aims to expand its overall credit card base to more than 13 lakh, while targeting at least 30,000 premium cardholders by March 2027, he said, adding that the vertical should contribute around ₹200 crore in profit every quarter beginning next financial year.