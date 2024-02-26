Banks await RBI approval to appoint a second whole-time director

Over half a dozen private sector banks await regulatory approval for the appointment of a second wholetime director on their boards.

In a notification to banks on October 25, 2023, RBI advised banks to ensure the presence of at least two Whole Time Directors (WTDs), including the MD&CEO, on their boards. Banks were asked to send proposals for the second WTD within four months.

A host of banks including IDFC First Bank, City Union Bank, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank, Karur Vysya Bank have already sent their proposals to RBI for the appointment of a second WTD.



According to RBI, the need to appoint two WTD in boards was due to growing complexity of the banking sector as well as succession planning due to upper age limit stipulation of MD & CEO.

Banks which do not have the enabling provisions regarding appointment of two WTDs in their Articles of Association, were asked to seek necessary approvals so as to be in a position to comply with the requirements under these instructions.

Dhanlaxmi Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are the two lenders which were required to revise the article of association first, before proposing the names to the regulator. Sources said these banks will need more time for sending their proposals to the regulator for the second WTD. In both these banks, the CEOs have either resigned or their term ended but the regulator asked them to continue to head the bank as they are the only wholetime directors on the board.



“RBI…has conveyed its approval for extending the term of Shri J K Shivan as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank till his successor assumes the office,” Dhanlaxmi informed the exchanges last month while adding they have already submitted its application to the regulator with the names of the candidates seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD & CEO.

“The bank has sought permission for six month time for the appointment of a second WTD…we have not yet received approval for the MD itself. Going for the second WTD will take time,” said a source.

The bank is also in the process of amending the article of association.



Typically, a bank first needs the board’s approval and then RBI’s approval. After regulatory clearance, a bank will need shareholders’ approval for the second WTD.

TMB had also submitted names for the new CEO, which is yet to be cleared by RBI.

City Union Bank had revised the article of association, and awaiting RBI nod for the appointment of the second WTD.

“We have modified the article of association to take care of the requirement and complied with the regulatory instructions,” N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, of City Union Bank told Business Standard indicating the bank has sent their proposals for a second WTD.



Another private sector lender IDFC First Bank also said they have sent the proposal for a second WTD and awaiting RBI nod.

“Yes, our Bank has recommended the name of Mr. Pradeep Natarajan to RBI for the second Wholetime Director. We have not yet received approval from the regulator,” the lender said in a response to Business Standard query.

DCB Bank which recently received approval for the appointment of a new CEO refrained to comment whether they have applied for a second WTD.

Similarly, SBM Bank India – the wholly owned subsidiary of the State Bank of Mauritius – which has received RBI approval for a new CEO does not have a second WTD. The bank has not responded to a query on the issue.