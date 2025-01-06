Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Banks must shed apprehension to fund projects in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Banks must shed apprehension to fund projects in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam asks MFIs to identify borrowers to get balance payments

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Earlier, speaking on the upcoming investment summit, the chief minister said that Assam now has political stability and one of the best law and order conditions. (File Photo: Wikipedia)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged banks to fund more projects in the state, and let go of adverse perceptions.
 
“We have to prepare banks so they can fund projects in Assam.  Sometimes people become prisoners of the past. Breaking that barrier is crucial and you have to fight the perception battle,” the Assam CM said at a press conference after a function on the eve of the investment summit slated in February.
 
“They may question as to why they want to invest money in Assam and why not go to other states,” he added.
 
The Assam government on Monday said the microfinance institutions (MFIs) will have to identify borrowers to get the remaining payments under the state government's incentive and relief scheme.
 
Sharma said last year the government tried to give no-dues certificates to 150,000 borrowers but MFIs have not been able to locate 75,000. He said the lenders and the government are finding it difficult to locate the borrowers.
 
The state government has launched the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) to empower microfinance borrowers across the state. This initiative is designed to ease financial stress and extend crucial support to borrowers with limited repayment capacity.
 
On the issue of banks having adverse views on lending to projects in Assam, Sarma said he will not take up the issue with banks. He said that when the government works with strength on investments, all comes around.

Also Read

RuPay launch in Maldives, new runaway at airport to ease transaction

Bank of India's Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 1,703 cr, NII up 6%

Paperwork underway to unleash civil nuclear deal: US NSA Sullivan

Premium

FMCG major Dabur faces continued margin pressures, growth challenges

Indian nurse's death sentence not ratified by President: Yemeni embassy

 
Earlier, dwelling on the upcoming summit, the chief minister said there is political stability in Assam and has the best law and order conditions. The government is fiscally strong.
 
Urges Industry to shun hiring illegal B’deshis
 
Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday exhorted industrialists not to hire illegal Bangladeshi migrants in their units for ‘cheap labour’.
 
Addressing a press conference after meeting a slew of industrial houses, including the Tatas, Adani Group and Mahindras, Sarma said there is a need to ‘strike at the roots’ of the illegal migration from Bangladesh problem by not hiring such migrants.
 
Sarma said given the state’s proximity to the North Eastern theatre which sees maximum deployment of Army, the state is also looking to attract investments into defence production and repair.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank clocks 3% rise in loan growth in Q3, IDBI sees 18% growth

DFS Secy launches 'Baanknet' portal as a one-stop property e-auction hub

Bank of Baroda to UCO Bank: Loan growth of banks picks up pace in Q3

RBI clears National, Cosmos Co-operative Bank merger, effective January 6

State Bank of India unveils two new schemes to boost deposit mobilisation

Topics :banking sector fundsIndian BanksAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmamicrofinance institutions

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story