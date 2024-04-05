Banks' outstanding loans rose 20.2% on year in two weeks to March 22: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% in the two weeks to March 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 1.21 trillion ($14.54 billion) to Rs 164.35 trillion in the two weeks to March 22.

Non-food credit rose Rs 1.30 trillion to Rs 164.12 trillion, while food credit fell Rs 8,623 crore to Rs 23,081 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 55,172 crore to Rs 204.75 trillion in the two weeks to March 22.