Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' outstanding loans rose 20.2% on year in two weeks to March 22: RBI

Outstanding loans rose 1.21 trillion rupees ($14.54 billion) to 164.35 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 22

Bank deposits rose Rs 55,172 to Rs 204.75 trillion in the two weeks to March 22. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters April 5
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% in the two weeks to March 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 1.21 trillion ($14.54 billion) to Rs 164.35 trillion in the two weeks to March 22.

Non-food credit rose Rs 1.30 trillion to Rs 164.12 trillion, while food credit fell Rs 8,623 crore to Rs 23,081 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 55,172 crore to Rs 204.75 trillion in the two weeks to March 22.

Topics :BanksBanking sectorfinance sector

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

