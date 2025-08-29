Banks see thinning spreads, driven by credit dip, lower deposits, rate cuts

The larger setting to what is happening on the NIM front was articulated in the Financial Stability Report of June 2025. It observed that despite the solid performance of banks during the last three years, they could face some pressure in the near-term. This easing monetary policy cycle could impact NIMs as the growing share of the loan book is linked to the external benchmark-based lending rate, which is reset more frequently with changes in the repo rate. And term-deposits have fixed contractual rates that change less frequently, the cost (of deposits) are locked-in.