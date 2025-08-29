Home / Industry / Banking / BS Infra Summit: How lending trends in 2010s created bad loan crisis

BS Infra Summit: How lending trends in 2010s created bad loan crisis

The paper notes that the problem was not just weak lending choices; core project risks were built into the model

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits
premium
The surge in lending stemmed from government programs to push private participation in roads, power and telecom sectors.
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Addressing structural issues in infrastructure financing will ensure sustainable, long-term economic growth, according to a new working paper by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). 
The study, ‘Non-Performing Assets in Indian Banking in the 2010s: The Role of Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnerships’, traced how the boom in bank-led financing of infrastructure projects — especially through public-private partnerships (PPPs) — created massive non-performing assets (NPAs) in public sector banks (PSBs). 
Gross NPAs in commercial banks surged from 2.5 per cent in 2010-2011 to 11.2 per cent in 2017-2018, with PSBs faring worse at 14.6 per cent. Nearly half of all corporate defaults resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came from the infra sector. 
The lending surge stemmed from government programmes to push private participation in roads, power and telecom. PSBs responded aggressively, “disproportionately lending to the infrastructure sector compared to private banks.” 
The paper noted that the problem was not just weak lending choices; core project risks were built into the model. “Several structural challenges make infrastructure projects inherently risky.” Power projects suffered from overestimated demand, 
coal supply disruptions, and financially fragile distribution companies. 
Looking ahead, the paper recommends deepening the corporate bond market and encouraging institutional investors such as pension and insurance funds to finance infrastructure. PPP contracts must be redesigned with better risk-sharing mechanisms and flexible structures for unforeseen shocks. Governance reforms in PSBs, particularly aligning lending incentives with project performance rather than loan disbursement targets, are also critical. 
The paper underlined the need to strengthen specialised financial institutions like the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. 
“Addressing the structural issues in infrastructure financing will not only reduce NPAs in banks but also ensure sustainable long-term economic growth.” 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda slashes car loan, LAP rates ahead of festive season

Premium

SFBs' Q1 net profit slumps 76% to ₹309 crore as credit costs rise

AIBOC opposes Centre's plan to privatise IDBI Bank, warns of social risks

Premium

Banks draw up plans to help exporters navigate 50% Trump tariff threat

Indian companies have raised Rs 613 cr in overseas debt in FY26 so far

Topics :SupplementsBS Specialbs eventsinfrastructurePSB

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story