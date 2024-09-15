Banks should adapt to changing customer needs to remain competitive: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor to the Centre, V Anantha Nageswaran has said banks should adapt to changing customer preferences and market dynamics in order to remain competitive.

He highlighted the crucial role of agriculture in driving economic growth at an event organised by public sector Indian Bank here on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his remarks on the topic 'Indian Economy and Banking: Growth and Trends", Nageswaran stressed on the importance of technological advancements in driving growth and innovation in the industry.

The CEA, in a press release issued by the Bank, emphasised the need for banks to adapt to changing customer preferences and market dynamics to remain competitive.