Data centres, steel, nuclear power top private investment pipeline

Private-sector projects worth nearly Rs 98 trillion were announced between April 2024 and September 2026, with data centres, steel, and nuclear power emerging as the largest investment destinations, according to an analysis by 360 ONE Asset Research using data from CMIE.

The analysis examined around 6,850 projects, including private-government joint ventures, of which about 4,540 disclosed investment values.

Data centres topped the list with announced investments of Rs 19.14 trillion across 116 projects, followed by steel at Rs 9.66 trillion across 386 projects. Nuclear power ranked third, with Rs 7.13 trillion in investments across just 10 projects, indicating the capital-intensive nature of the segment.