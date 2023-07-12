Home / Industry / Banking / Demand for T-bills softer than expected due to tight liquidity, say dealers

Demand for T-bills softer than expected due to tight liquidity, say dealers

Banks parked almost Rs 1.3 trillion with RBI on Tuesday, versus Rs 2.3 trillion on July 4

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The demand at the Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Wednesday was softer than expected due to tightening liquidity conditions in the system, dealers said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the cut-off yields on the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-bills at 6.74 per cent, 6.87 per cent, and 6.88 percent respectively. The cut-off yield on the 91-day t-bill was 2 basis points higher, whereas the 182-day cut-off yield was 4 basis points higher than the last week. However, the cut-off yield on 364-day T-bills was set 3 bps lower than last week.

“Last week the liquidity was better due to government spending and other factors,” a dealer at a primary dealership said. “Now, we can see that the overnight rates have also gone up because of liquidity.”

The latest data showed banks parked almost Rs 1.3 trillion with the RBI on Tuesday. This is against Rs 2.3 trillion on July 4.

The overnight weighted average call rate was at 6.46 percent on Wednesday, against 6.41 percent on July 5.

“Apart from the demand-supply factor, liquidity plays an important role in T-bills cut-off,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “The market was expecting around 70-71 percent for 91-day, around 82 percent for 182-day, and 85-86 percent on the one year T-bill.”

Also Read

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Treasury yield curve inverts: What it means and what does it signal?

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

HDFC Bank gets six months to move HDFC clients to external benchmark

SBI seeks to raise Rs 10,000 cr in tier-I bonds, wary about spike in yields

Non-performing advances of public sector banks at multi-year lows

FinMin tells PSBs to explore AI-powered collab in tech, HR training

HDFC merger poses increased competition in deposits segment for PSBs: Govt

Topics :Treasury BillsRBI

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story