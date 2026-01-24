A fresh transaction: Visa readies India swipe of debit-cum-credit card

After its success in Japan, Visa’s latest innovation in plastic money — a single 16-digit card credential that works as both a credit and debit card – is gearing up for entry into India.

Visa Flexible Credential (Visa Flex), one of Visa’s future-ready innovations, is a card that can be configured to function as a debit or credit card based on transaction value, merchant type, customer preference, and a bank’s risk appetite. The 16-digit credential of the card remains the same.

For example, users can choose to use the card as a debit card for small-value transactions, while higher-value purchases can be routed through credit.

Ghosh said Visa Flex allows consumers the flexibility to switch between options like debit, credit, prepaid, and buy now-pay later by linking multiple funding sources into a single 16-digit Visa credential.

India is an important market for the global card network, where it sees opportunity due to low credit penetration. Cash still accounts for nearly 50 per cent of consumer transactions in a market estimated at $1 trillion.

“Many Indians carry more than one payment card. This can sometimes make choosing the right card or funding source (credit, debit, prepaid, instalments) cumbersome at merchant checkouts,” Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa, told Business Standard.

More than 5 million account holders now use Olive, with average transaction volumes 40 per cent above Japan’s national average last year. The card also supports small businesses by allowing users to switch between business and personal accounts using the same card, enhancing access to credit and cash-flow management.

Visa Flex was launched in Japan as Olive in partnership with Sumit­omo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company. The card allows users to switch seamlessly between debit, credit, and reward points.

“This removes the need to swap cards at merchant checkouts (e-commerce sites or point-of sales, enabling the consumer to pay via a single credential, delivering a smoother, frictionless experience, and better cash flow control.”

He explained that users can set simple, smart rules on their bank’s app, such as everyday domestic spends via debit card, high value purchases through credit, international spends on a forex card.

“The solution has already been launched in Japan where it has been very successful. We are working to bring it to India, subject to full compliance and regulatory approvals,” he said.

In June last year, Visa launched similar services in Vietnam.

Visa’s approach in India, as elsewhere, is to partner rather than compete. A key part of its strategy is interoperability, the global payment network said.