A fresh transaction: Visa readies India swipe of debit-cum-credit card
Visa plans to bring its dual debit-credit card to India, letting users switch funding sources via a single 16-digit credential, after strong success in JapanManojit Saha Mumbai
A fresh transaction
- The card will have the same 16-digit credential for both credit and debit card
- Card can be configured based on transaction limit or type of merchants
- It removes need to swap cards at merchant checkouts
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 12:15 AM IST