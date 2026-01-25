Directors' cut: Bank board reform hangs in balance amid governance rethink

On governance, the move to mandate two WTDs has broadly been delivered, feels Ravi Duvvuru, a member of the RBI’s advisory group on regulation and founder and designated director of Duvvuru & Reddy LLP. It has reduced the MD and CEO’s span of control, enabled sharper strategic focus, and created clearer functional segregation — typically with one WTD anchoring business and the other overseeing non-business functions. From a governance and control architecture perspective, this has been a meaningful improvement. As for succession, the outcomes have been limited. “The presence of two WTDs has not consistently produced a credible internal MD & CEO pipeline, with a significant proportion of appointments continuing to be sourced externally,” he says. It points to a deeper issue: Succession cannot be regulator-engineered; it must be board-owned. Boards need to evaluate WTD appointments not merely as operational roles, but as long-term leadership bets, consciously grooming future CEOs and ensuring that institutions are developing genuine leaders in waiting, not just more insiders at the top. On IDs, Duvvuru is for a limited and structured engagement between the RBI and prospective directors — it can help signal governance expectations and reduce post-appointment uncertainty.