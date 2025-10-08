Home / Industry / Banking / Domestic savings challenge may constrain banks' private sector funding: S&P

Domestic savings challenge may constrain banks' private sector funding: S&P

Banks are likely to rely more on wholesale domestic and international debt for funding as deposits come under pressure, the rating agency said in a statement

Banks
The new nonperforming loan (NPL) formation in corporate lending will average 1.1 per cent annually over the next two years.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian banks’ capacity to finance private investments may be constrained due to the reduced scope for tapping into domestic savings, said S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, noting that customers are turning to alternatives such as mutual funds, equities, and real estate.
 
Banks are likely to rely more on wholesale domestic and international debt for funding as deposits come under pressure, the rating agency said in a statement.
 
“A sharp credit revival — though we don't expect one in the next two years — would stretch banks' funding profiles and force them to rely on alternative funding sources. Cuts to the cash reserve ratio offer relief.” While banks’ loan-to-deposit ratios are competitive regionally, India’s reserve requirements exceed those of many peers.
 
CRISIL Rating, a unit of S&P, last week said a decline in households’ contribution to term deposits and low-cost current account and savings accounts could impact stability and impact banks’ funding costs for the medium to long term. Retail depositors are migrating to alternative investment avenues.
 
The share of households in outstanding bank deposits contracted from 64 per cent in FY20 to 60 per cent in FY25, with non-financial corporations filling the gap with a 4 per cent increase, CRISIL said.
 
Despite global uncertainty and cautious lending, credit is expected to grow at 11.5-12.5 per cent over FY26 to FY27. Banks’ credit offtake will revive from the second half of FY26 on the back of cuts in goods and services tax rates, Income Tax relief, and potential regulatory easing.
 
About banks’ asset quality risks, S&P said the financial resilience of Indian companies is improving. “Our scenario analysis suggests that Indian banks can easily absorb potential slippages, making them primed for growth," said Geeta Chugh, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.
 
The new nonperforming loan (NPL) formation in corporate lending will average 1.1 per cent annually over the next two years. However, the overall rate of new NPL formation is projected to be higher, at 1.7-1.8 per cent, because of more slippages in the small and midsize enterprise and retail segments, said S&P.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top private, PSU banks well placed for ECL transition, says analysts

Premium

Results preview: Bank profits to see sharp dent in Q2 on margin pressure

Premium

Reserve Bank of India proposes lower capital requirements for banks

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut for Valmiki Jayanti? Know more

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

Topics :Finance NewsBanking IndustryIndian Banks

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story