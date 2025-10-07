RBI proposes lower capital needs for banks; MSME, real estate to benefit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a nuanced and granular risk-weight treatment for exposures to corporates, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and real estate — a move that will reduce capital requirements for banks.

The proposed directions seek to implement one of the key elements of the global reforms introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), suitably tailored to the Indian context, the RBI said.

These norms amend the existing standardised approach framework for calculating the capital charge for credit risk with the objective of enhancing robustness, granularity, and risk sensitivity.

“Overall, the proposed changes are estimated to have a positive impact on the minimum regulatory capital requirements of banks, with certain segments such as MSMEs, real estate, and credit card exposures being particularly benefited,” the regulator said. The new norms will come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Revised framework for retail, corporate, and project finance exposure For banks’ retail portfolios, which include credit cards and overdrafts, a 75 per cent risk weight has been proposed for both fund-based and non-fund-based exposures to individual persons or MSMEs. In case the MSME is part of a group, the reported annual sales of the consolidated group should be less than Rs 500 crore. Individual exposure has been capped at Rs 7.5 crore. “Banks must ensure that the regulatory retail portfolio is sufficiently diversified to a degree that reduces risks in the portfolio, warranting the 75 per cent risk weight,” the draft said, while proposing that no aggregated exposure to one counterparty should exceed 0.2 per cent of the overall regulatory retail portfolio.

For general corporate exposure, a base risk weight of 20 per cent has been proposed for AAA and AA-rated entities. For BB-rated exposures, a 100 per cent risk weight is proposed. Specialised lending exposure has been classified under three categories — object finance, commodities finance, and project finance. Risk weights for rated exposure will be aligned with general corporate exposure. For unrated exposure, a 100 per cent risk weight will apply to object and commodity finance, and 130 per cent for project finance in the pre-operational phase. For operational projects, a 100 per cent weight is proposed for non-high-quality projects and 80 per cent for high-quality projects.