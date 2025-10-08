Top private, PSU banks well placed for ECL transition, says analysts

Large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, along with public sector banks, are well positioned to absorb the additional provisioning burden under the expected credit loss (ECL) framework for loan-loss provisioning, analysts said.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft norms for the ECL framework, which will come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Top banks have strong buffers

“Under the new ECL regime, top private banks such as HDFCB, ICICIBC, and AXSB are well positioned as their strong underwriting, secured retail-heavy portfolios, and high contingent provisions position them for a smooth transition with minimal capital or P&L impact,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Banks with higher exposure to unsecured and microfinance loans are expected to face a greater provisioning load, analysts added. The transition from the incurred-loss framework to the expected-loss framework will start from April 1, 2027, with banks getting four years to spread provisions for their existing books. “Considering the time given, we expect even PSU banks to transition smoothly, though there could be a marginal earnings impact from FY28, higher than that for private sector banks,” Macquarie Research said. New forward-looking framework The draft framework introduces a forward-looking ECL model with a three-stage classification to identify any significant increase in credit risk (SICR), with 30 days past due (DPD) considered as the threshold.

Stage 1: Assets with no significant credit risk; banks will recognise 12-month ECL. Stage 2: Assets showing significant credit deterioration but not yet impaired; banks must recognise lifetime ECL. Stage 3: Credit-impaired assets; banks must recognise lifetime ECL. Banks must develop internal models incorporating macroeconomic forecasts, maintain rigorous model governance, and ensure independent validation with board oversight. Healthy system-wide coverage ratios “We note the systemic provision coverage ratio (PCR) at over 75 per cent is healthy; though select banks may need to push PCR further. Banks such as HDFCB, Axis, SBI, and KVB have healthy contingent buffers and should see a smooth transition to ECL,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

According to Motilal Oswal, the impact on public sector banks will be limited given their improved asset quality, robust PCR, and low restructured exposure. Public sector banks have witnessed a steady decline in gross NPAs since their peak in 2018, the report noted. “Banks with elevated unsecured or microfinance exposures and those having higher SMA accounts could see higher provisioning requirements,” it added. RBI also issues draft capital charge norms The RBI on Wednesday also released draft norms on capital charges for credit risk under the standardised approach for corporates, MSMEs, and real estate loans. The new framework introduces granular risk weights based on credit ratings and due-diligence quality for exposures across corporates, MSMEs, real estate, and certain retail categories such as credit cards.