Axis Bank cuts savings deposit rate by 25 basis points, effective April 15

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, has trimmed its savings account interest by 25 basis points (bps), effective April 15.

According to the bank’s website, it is offering an interest rate of 2.75 per cent per annum on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh, while deposits above Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 2,000 crore will earn an interest rate of 3.25 per cent per annum. For deposits exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, the interest rate is linked to the overnight Mumbai Interbank Offered Rate (MIBOR) plus 70 basis points.

Axis Bank’s shares closed 4.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,114.05 on the BSE on Tuesday, as the reduction in savings deposit rates is likely to be margin accretive for the bank in the current quarter (Q1FY26).

This move by Axis Bank mirrors that of HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, which earlier this week revised interest on savings accounts by 25 bps to 2.75 per cent from 3 per cent for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh. For balances over Rs 50 lakh, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25 per cent, effective April 12.

HDFC Bank’s shares closed 3.23 per cent higher at Rs 1,864.90 on the BSE, following its decision to trim the interest rate on savings account deposits, as analysts termed this a “brave move” by the bank.

According to a Macquarie Capital report, the 25 bps reduction in the savings deposit rate will add 5 bps to the bank’s margin in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). The share of savings deposits has come down from a peak level of 33 per cent seen three years ago to 24 per cent currently (merger impact has been ~300 bps) for HDFC Bank.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, is yet to cut the interest rate on its savings deposits and is still offering 3 per cent for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh, and 3.50 per cent on deposits above Rs 50 lakh.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, already offers a lower savings deposit rate of 2.7 per cent per annum for balances of up to Rs 10 crore. For deposits above Rs 10 crore, the bank offers 3 per cent per annum, effective October 2022.

Analysts are expecting more banks to follow suit in cutting interest rates on savings account deposits. This follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reducing the policy rate by 50 bps in two successive monetary policy meetings.

“HDFC Bank already had room to cut, considering its largest competitor was offering 30 bps lower. We expect more banks to cut savings deposit rates in coming quarters,” stated a report by Macquarie Capital, adding that the savings deposit rate was cut to add 5 bps to the margins from Q1FY26 onwards.

Savings deposit accounts are more transactional and, of late, depositors have been moving funds to term deposits, as rates offered are much higher (7 per cent). An additional 25 bps reduction may not necessarily further incentivise depositors to move to term deposits, the report further said, adding that since SBI is already offering 2.7 per cent, and with others likely to follow HDFC Bank, the relative market share will not change meaningfully.