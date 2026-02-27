Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Banking / New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillion

New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillion

Experian report shows strong rebound in secured lending, while unsecured loans recover from last year's decline; average ticket sizes rise across segments

loan, loans, personal loan
premium
Representative image from file.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Total new loans sourced in October-December period of FY26 (Q3FY26) rose 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20 trillion, says an Experian report. The secured loans sourced in the quarter grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 20 per cent in Q3FY25. While, the unsecured loan sourced grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y reversing an 11 per cent decline in Q3FY25.
 
Secured products portfolio have made a strong rebound, while unsecured products have simultaneously picked up pace in sourcing. The average ticket size has also seen an increase across products, but with a strong focus on secured products.
 
Average ticket size (ATS) of credit card is rising despite lower sourcing, indicating focus on premium customers. Gold loans are leading with growing ATS, showing strong asset-backed demand. Home loans continue to see a growing ATS consistent with growing secured loan volumes.
 
The overall ATS in the industry rose to ₹1.7 lakh in Q3FY26 from ₹1.5 lakh in Q3FY25. The average ticket size in secured loans rose to ₹3.4 lakh from ₹3.2 lakh, while unsecured loans rose to ₹0.8 lakh from ₹0.7 lakh in Q3FY25. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold loans drive 42% surge in secured lending in Q3FY26: Experian

Bank holidays in March 2026: Full list of March 2026 closures across states

Yes Bank's 5K forex card customers hit with $280K fraudulent transactions

Credit card spends dip slightly in January; issuances rise to 116.6 mn

IDFC First Bank fraud case: FIR registered, Haryana ACB begins probe

Topics :loanBFSIBS ReadsCredit cards

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story