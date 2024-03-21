Home / Industry / Banking / Govt invites feedback on draft accessibility guidelines for banking sector

Govt invites feedback on draft accessibility guidelines for banking sector

By providing detailed specifications and requirements, the guidelines said it aims to create an environment that is welcoming and accommodating to individuals with diverse abilities

The government has invited feedback and suggestions on the proposed guidelines from the general public and stakeholders by April 20.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has invited feedback and suggestions on its draft accessibility guidelines for the banking sector with the aim to ensure that banking services are accessible to all, including persons with disabilities.

The draft rules by the Department of Disabilities Affairs covered various aspects of physical infrastructure, automated machines, digital platforms, and training initiatives within the banking sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

By providing detailed specifications and requirements, the guidelines said it aims to create an environment that is welcoming and accommodating to individuals with diverse abilities.

According to the draft guidelines, banks are required to ensure that their information or service counters are accessible to all users.

This includes provisions for wheelchair users, individuals of short stature, and those with sensory disabilities.

Specific measures such as tactile guiding indicators, adjustable counter heights, and hearing enhancement systems are mandated to facilitate seamless access.

Noting that well-designed ramps are deemed crucial for providing accessible mobility within banking premises, the draft outline specifications for ramp gradients, widths, surface finishes, and safety features to ensure safe and convenient access for individuals with mobility challenges.

Accessibility provisions for ATMs and self-service machines are detailed extensively in the guidelines. These include levelled entrances, tactile ground surface indicators, audio support for all information, and proper positioning to facilitate maneuverability for wheelchair users.

Recognising the importance of digital inclusion, the guidelines mandate that banking websites and digital documents be designed to be accessible to users with disabilities.

Features such as text alternatives for images, keyboard navigation, adjustable text sizes, and audio support are emphasized to ensure equal access to online banking services.

To enhance service delivery, bank staff are required to undergo formal training on interacting with customers and employees with disabilities. The training aims to equip staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide support effectively and sensitively.

The government has invited feedback and suggestions on the proposed guidelines from the general public and stakeholders by April 20.

Also Read

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

Shah launches NUCFDC, sets target to establish urban co-op bank in all town

Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia, Manoj, Rajkumar bag awards; Jubilee wins big

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

President Murmu to inaugurate 'Purple Fest' for people with disabilities

RBI directs all bank branches dealing in govt biz to remain open on Mar 31

RBI imposes Rs 1.31 cr fine on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for non-compliance

Bank of India reduces home loan rates by 15 bps to 8.3% till March 31

Public-sector banks asked to submit three-year business plans by March-end

Indian bankers to get higher salary hikes than Singapore, Hong Kong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BanksBankingBanking sector

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story