HDFC Bank governance, financial metrics remain strong after exit: InGovern

Two days after Chakraborty’s exit, three senior executives were asked to leave by the bank due to misselling concerns related to the Dubai issue. “The bank identified certain gaps in client-onboarding requirements at its DIFC branch in the UAE and has completed a detailed and objective review of the matter. Appropriate remedial actions have been taken in line with internal policies. Personnel changes have been undertaken along with appropriate action as per the Bank’s conduct regulation,” the bank had said in a statement.