IDBI Bank could increase rates on non-callable deposits post LCR norms

If the proposed liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms were to come into effect from April 1, private sector lender IDBI Bank would look at raising interest rates on non-callable deposits by 10–25 basis points, said a senior executive at the bank.

While banks have asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to implement the LCR norms in a staggered manner, the RBI has so far not deferred the implementation date but has asked for more data from banks on their LCR status and the potential impact of implementing the norms from April 1.

In July 2024, the RBI proposed to impose an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits that are enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities. Run-offs refer to withdrawals of deposits by individuals or businesses, which are not anticipated by banks.

According to the proposed norms, stable retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking will have a 10 per cent run-off factor, while less stable deposits will have a 15 per cent run-off factor. Current norms mandate that banks maintain a 100 per cent liquidity coverage ratio (LCR).

This means the stock of high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs) should be at least equal to total net cash outflows. The LCR promotes the short-term resilience of banks to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring that they have sufficient HQLAs to survive an acute stress scenario lasting 30 days.

Additionally, the proposed norms state that Level 1 HQLAs in the form of government securities should be valued at an amount not greater than their current market value, adjusted for applicable haircuts in line with the margin requirements under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF).